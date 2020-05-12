All Houston city council members to be tested for COVID-19 today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All Houston city council members will be tested for COVID-19 Tuesday as Councilwoman Letitia Plummer battles the virus.Plummer came down with symptoms Thursday and announced a positive test Monday.Plummer says she it feels like she got hit by a Mack truck, and her whole body hurts as she recovers from COVID-19.The Councilwoman spoke to ABC13 over FaceTime as she is in quarantine and still recovering from the worst symptoms.Plummer says she felt tired Thursday of last week, and then the symptoms got much worse, including body aches, diarrhea and vomiting.Now, the focus turns to city hall, where all council members are going to be tested.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement overnight he feels confident other council members will be okay."Based on my observations, [Plummer] has been careful to protect her health and the safety of those around her by practicing social distancing and wearing facial coverings," Turner said.Plummer says all of us need to take this virus seriously."At some point, someone in your life is going to be touched by this, and it's going to change your full perspective," she said.