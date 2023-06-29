3-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Houston's south side, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting Thursday in Houston's south side, police said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

Officers are at 3500 Ozark, where they said an investigation is unfolding.

The Houston Police Department said it received a call about a shooting just after 5 p.m. and that at least one person was taken to the hospital.

No further details regarding what happened have been released.

Tune into ABC13's evening newscasts as we work to gather more information.