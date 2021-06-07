child death

HPD investigating death of 4-year-old who was found with severe trauma on parts of his body

By
EMBED <>More Videos

4-year-old who died at hospital had severe trauma, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating the death of 4-year-old Jhakeel Hawkins from the Greenspoint area.

Investigators say the boy was brought to Houston Northwest Hospital on Monday where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 5:25 p.m. The attending physician reported the child suffered trauma over several parts of his body.

EMBED More News Videos

As Houston police continue investigating what happened to the young boy, neighbors in the area said they were left in shock.



Hospital staff called the authorities to report the child's death.

Houston police said their investigation brought them to the Driscoll Place Apartments at 1303 Gears Road, where neighbors told ABC13 they are left in shock.

"When we walked out this morning, we were surprised to see the crime truck," said neighbor Laura Paisley.

"It's unbelievable how people can do that. It's crazy. Unbelievable. Especially children, they don't know," said neighbor Robert Medina.

"It's very shocking and I never imagined. I guess no one ever imagines you could be right next door to such a serious crime," said another neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.
The neighbors said they had never seen the people who live inside the apartment unit.

"The window was always open, but I never saw anyone. I guess they kept to themselves," said Medina. "I hope they get the person and put them away for life."

Police said they are not ready to share who brought the child to the hospital or if anyone is currently being questioned.

Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch told ABC13 that his crew is on standby to search a nearby landfill for evidence. Miller said he knows a lot more than he can tell us and says it is disturbing.

"It was extremely disturbing last week on Samuel Olson, when it came in a vicious homicide on a 5-year-old," said Miller. "Now it seems on this little child, also a vicious homicide. So two children, one five years old, one four years old, one week apart. It's like what in the world is happening to our children?"

Investigators are asking for public tips to help put their case together. You can report anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentchild deathmysterious deathchild killedinvestigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Brothers describe boy's beating death in their family home
Mother, boyfriend arrested in case of 8-year-old's decomposing body
Kids living in horror in apartment relied on neighbors for food
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News