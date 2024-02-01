Fire suppression foam 'inadvertently' released around United Airlines hangar at IAH

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a big mess near Houston's big airport, but it's not expected to impact travelers flying in and out of IAH.

According to the Houston Airport System, fire suppression foam was 'inadvertently' released at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday in a United Airlines hangar located off Wright Road.

They added that no people or aircraft were inside the building at the time.

Clean-up efforts are underway, with United Airlines environmental teams getting support from the Houston Fire Department, Houston Airports and Houston Public Works. There's no current estimate on how long the clean-up will take.

The airport system says there's no impact to travelers flying in or out of IAH.

ABC13 Eyewitness News crews are on the way to the scene for the latest on this breaking situation.