Houston's Saint Arnold Brewery to offer free monthly Spanish-speaking tours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've been wanting to brush up on your Spanish, a Houston brewery can help you with that.Starting Saturday, July 31, Saint Arnold Brewing Company will host monthly Spanish-speaking tours at their brewery on 2000 Lyons Avenue.The tours will take place at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the last Saturday of the month and they are free and open to the public. Saint Arnold is the first Houston-area craft brewery to offer a regular Spanish-speaking tour.When Saint Arnold resumed public tours earlier this month, they thought about ways to improve the tour process. Making the tours more accessible to a more diverse crowd was a priority for the brewery.There is an estimated Spanish-speaking population of 86,000-plus residents in the neighborhood surrounding the brewery, and Spanish is the second most spoken language in Harris County.