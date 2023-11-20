HPD investigating man's body found with gunshot wounds along SW Houston road

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man's body was found with gunshot wounds along the side of Elaine Road near Almeda Genoa.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to find out more information about a man who was found dead on the side of the road in southwest Houston.

Witnesses say the first sign of trouble was just after 11 p.m. Sunday when they reportedly heard gunshots. Then, at about 5:40 a.m. on Monday, workers saw the body along the side of Elaine Road not far from Almeda Genoa.

Officer Todd Tyler with the Houston Police Department told ABC13 at the scene that the victim was a Hispanic man in his 30s and that there were obvious signs of gunshots to his upper body.

Authorities say this is not typically an area where people would be walking because there are no sidewalks, and few people live along that stretch of Elaine Road.

Investigators are still trying to figure out not only who this man is but also why he was shot and left for dead.

HPD said one thing that might help is surveillance cameras. There are a few along the street, and at least one of those cameras captured a truck in the area around the time the gunshots rang out.

"Some of the video surveillance does show a white truck. It looks like it is probably an extended cab - could be a four-door, but it is driving northbound on Elaine. It stops, it turns around, it comes back southbound, stops right where the body was later located, and you can see some movement outside, and then the truck drives away," Tyler said.

Police are still looking for witnesses and for more security camera video. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

