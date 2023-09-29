The Houston BCycle bike program is expected to stay open as the city council approves a $540,000 grant after suffering a decline in ridership.

City prevents Houston BCycle bike share program from closing by approving $540K from general fund

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston is using $540,000 from its general fund to help Houston's bike share program known as Houston BCycle.

The non-profit announced in a recent Houston Chronicle op-ed that they were shutting down due to economics and declining ridership.

Still, they'll live to see another day after the city approved to keep them afloat.

Mayor Sylvester Turner called the funding transitional and said they moved so current BCycle users would have bicycles to ride until METRO unveils its bike share system next year.

"It is another opportunity to really give travel choices in the region," METRO President and CEO Tom Lambert said.

"That's what we're looking to do."

Lambert said METRO will use electric bicycles and hopes to get the first bikes on the road next summer.

That would be the start of a five-year plan expected to cost $10.6 million by the time it's finished.

Lambert said the fact that METRO is self-funding the project will help make the bike share system sustainable.

He also touted that the bicycles will be integrated into their current transportation network.

The City of Houston approved giving that money to Houston BCycle on Wednesday, but only some council members felt it was a good investment.

"In my view, we're investing in a failing corporation," Councilman Mike Knox said before the item's vote.

Four city council members, including Knox, voted against funding the current bike share system.

