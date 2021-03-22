Houston BCycle serves 1M riders 6 months earlier than expected, thanks to the pandemic

BCycle boom! No doubt more people have been biking more during the pandemic, and Houston’s bike share has the numbers to prove it. I’ll show you how you can save $$ with a subscription. @abc13houston @houstonbcycle (📷: BCycle) pic.twitter.com/tPA4XphQvf — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) March 22, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whether you're riding to work, getting some exercise or just enjoying being outdoors, more and more Houstonians have been biking during the pandemic, and Houston BCycle has the stats to prove it.In 2020, BCycle saw an increase of 50,000 rides over the previous year.The bike share says it reached its 1 millionth rider six months earlier than expected.The numbers are continuing to increase, and BCycle is on track to see another 60,000 more rides this year with the addition of electric bikes.If you are new to BCycle, you can simply walk up to pay with a credit card at the kiosk or on the mobile app.Walk-up riders pay a flat rate of $3 for 30 minutes. Members get the first 60 minutes of every ride free.