Houston barbecue company surprises Chris Shepherd with new trailer after prized smoker stolen

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Shepherd's barbecue pit was stolen from his Westheimer restaurant.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Chris Shepherd may not have recovered his stolen barbecue pit, but the story will have a happy ending. Pitmaker, the Houston-based company that built the stolen smoker, announced it will donate a replacement to the chef's Southern Smoke Foundation, a non-profit that raises money to help people in the restaurant industry cover emergency expenses.

"Pitmaker barbecue pits have been used for this noble purpose at Southern Smoke every year for four years," co-owner George Shore said in a statement. "This is why Pitmaker is completely replacing the barbecue trailer that was stolen free of charge. We will not allow theft or ill doings to hinder the incredible mission in our community industry that Southern Smoke is about."

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
barbecuetheftrestauranttexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD to end no-knock warrants after deadly raid: Police chief
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
2 men shot and killed inside home in south Houston
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack
'It's been pretty hard:' 10-year-old describes extreme reaction to red dye
Rare move leads to full bond hearing in teen's murder case
Harris Co. ranked No.1 for highest STD cases, report says
Show More
Adorable 6-year-old cancer patient invited to state capitol
New service keeps 'imperfect produce' from going to waste
DRIVE-THRU FAILS: Suspects locked out trying to rob restaurants
Ex-NFL player, college football star killed over parking spot
Police hold rattlesnake in the back of a patrol car
More News