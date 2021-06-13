Olympics

Houston Baptist University triple-jumper to compete at US Olympic trials

By Joseph Gleason
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Baptist University junior and triple-jumper Christopher Welch said he's always wanted to compete in the U.S. Olympic trials. So much so, he wrote it down as a goal at the age of 15.

And this year, on June 19, that goal will become a reality.

Welch is one of sixteen triple-jumpers to compete for three spots on the U.S. Olympic team for the Tokyo games.

However, the opportunity didn't come without obstacles.

Back in May, Welch hurt his hamstring at the regional meet.

That kept him from competing in the triple jump, but on June 1, he got the good news from his coach that he qualified for the Olympic trials from a jump back in January 2020, before COVID-19 shutdown the track season.

Welch said he's been running track since the age of five.

"I didn't develop until high school," Welch said. "[And I] knew how important it is to have choices and options when it comes to sports."

When asked how he's been preparing for the trials, he said he's been concentrating on his workouts and that he'll take a simpler approach when he gets to the historic Hayward Field in Oregon.

