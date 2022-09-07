FBI still searching for 'Big Shades Bandit' after third Houston bank robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect previously dubbed the "Big Shades Bandit" after he allegedly robbed a third bank this month.

Law enforcement released new photos of the wanted man in hopes that someone may recognize him.

The "Big Shades Bandit" got his name after he reportedly wore large black sunglasses during the first robbery at First Convenience Bank inside Fiesta at 5600 Mykawa Rd. on June 29.

However, he didn't dawn his same disguise in the most recent crimes.

FBI officials said the suspect entered the First Convenience Bank at 1352 W. 43rd St. in northwest Houston at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.

He reportedly approached the counter and handed the teller a threatening note demanding cash while displaying a gun.

The teller complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, officials said. He then walked out of the bank and got away.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his early 20s to 30s, approximately 5'8" tall, with a muscular, medium build.

In the Sept. 6 robbery, officials said the suspect wore a black Chicago White Sox baseball cap, a black gaiter-style mask, a black Magellan brand long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and black and white shoes.

The second robbery the suspect is linked to happened on Aug. 1 at First Convenience Bank located at 5801 S. Gessner Rd., police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

