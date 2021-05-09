Houston Ballet reclaims center stage spotlight with full season

HOUSTON, Texas -- After canceling part of its 2019-20 season and the entirety of its 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston Ballet is back.The company will return to live performances at its home theater at Wortham Theater Center this fall, kicking off a triumphant comeback with a full 2021-22 season."We're overjoyed to return to the Wortham Theater Center stage and bring back our talented artists and supporters into the same space to share these joyous occasions once more," says Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch. "We've grown from this difficult time and have been inspired by our community to keep creating art that reflects the diverse and innovative city we call home."