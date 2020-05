Don't miss your last chance to see the Houston Auto Show

WATCH THE HOUSTON AUTO SHOW SPECIAL:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 2020 Houston Auto Show is covering more than 800,000 square feet of the NRG Center with today's newest vehicles from the world's top automakers and Sunday's your last chance to see them all.The show ends at 7 p.m. on Sunday. As the largest auto show in the south, those who attend will be able to touch, hear and even drive some cars around."I really enjoyed seeing, sitting in all the new cars," wrote a woman who attended the first day of the show on the event's Facebook page. "I left with the new car bug."Another user wrote, "It's all about: Cars, Trucks and Fun!"Adult tickets are $14 and $5 for children six to 12 years old when accompanied by an adult. Children under six get in for free. For more information, visit the Houston Auto Show's website