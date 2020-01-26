Don't miss your last chance to see the Houston Auto Show

Take a break from all the car displays and head on over to check out all that Can-Am has to offer! 🏍️ #houstonautoshow #nrgcenter #nrgpark #houston #canam #offroad #motorcycle pic.twitter.com/E0UPGQzw1Q— Houston Auto Show (@HoustonAutoShow) January 26, 2020
The show ends at 7 p.m. on Sunday. As the largest auto show in the south, those who attend will be able to touch, hear and even drive some cars around.
"I really enjoyed seeing, sitting in all the new cars," wrote a woman who attended the first day of the show on the event's Facebook page. "I left with the new car bug."
Go on an adventure in Camp Jeep! A popular attraction for the whole family. 🚗🌟#houstonautoshow #nrgcenter #nrgpark #houston #jeep #campjeep pic.twitter.com/wH0vzfVYp2— Houston Auto Show (@HoustonAutoShow) January 25, 2020
Another user wrote, "It's all about: Cars, Trucks and Fun!"
Adult tickets are $14 and $5 for children six to 12 years old when accompanied by an adult. Children under six get in for free. For more information, visit the Houston Auto Show's website
WATCH THE HOUSTON AUTO SHOW SPECIAL: