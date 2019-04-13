Houston attorney uses legal skills to get evidence after falling victim to bank fraud

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston attorney used her legal skills to collect evidence after she fell victim to fraud at two banks.Dawn Renken spends a lot of time looking at a photo of a woman standing in front of a bank teller at Frost Bank."I don't recognize this person," Renken said.Renken doesn't know her, but she'd like to. She was told by Frost Bank the woman in the photo withdrew $2,300 from her account."I'm frustrated," Renken said. Renken is furious because this wasn't the first time this has happened to her.In October, BBVA Compass told her someone removed money from her account four times, totaling more than $5,000.Renken is an attorney. When she learned about the theft, she filed a lawsuit to preserve evidence.BBVA Compass told her the video was destroyed. At Frost Bank, employees shared the photo.Eyewitness News reached out to both banks.A Frost Bank representative sent us a statement:BBVA Compass sent a statement as well:So far, officers haven't made an arrest. Renken said if this happens to you, consider hiring an attorney who can file a suit to preserve evidence.If you choose not to go that route, she said to contact the bank immediately and see if there is any surveillance video available. If there is, ask for the legal department, and make police aware of it.Also, if the suspect used a withdrawal slip, ask the bank to place it in a plastic bag and give it to police.If you do get surveillance video, or still images, Renken said don't be afraid to share online. Her post has reached thousands."I don't know what else I can do, but I'm certainly going to keep fighting," Renken said.