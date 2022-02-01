Good Samaritan shot while reportedly trying to stop robbery in northeast Houston

Northeast officers are on a shooting at 9100 Lockwood. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 1, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a good Samaritan was shot three times while trying to stop an attempted robbery in northeast Houston.The man saw a woman being threatened and tried to step in to help.According to Houston police, the woman was walking at 9105 Lockwood Drive around 2:25 a.m. when a dark gray Kia pulled up next to her.The driver pointed a weapon at her, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was attempting to rob the woman.Across the street, a man saw what was happening and tried to distract the suspect by yelling.That's when the suspect fired multiple shots at the man. He was shot three times; twice in the leg and once in the arm. Police said he was taken to the hospital in stable condition."I don't believe that they knew each other or they were not together at the time of the shooting. They were on opposite sides of the street," Lt. E. Pavel said. "That's when the suspect approached the witness, female, and pointed a weapon at her, possibly trying to rob her."Now, investigators are looking for surveillance video in the area, trying to track down the shooter.