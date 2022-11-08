Heads up, Baybrook! Yordan Álvarez meeting fans Wednesday at DICK'S Sporting Goods

From passionate Jeremy Peña fans to a bearded dragon and of course... the trophy, here are the best moments from the parade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros won the World Series, Houstonians celebrated at Monday's Championship Parade, and now, fans can meet one of their favorite players.

In a post on Instagram, designated hitter Yordan Álvarez announced that he will be at the Baybrook DICK'S Sporting Goods on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to meet fans.

The Baybrook DICK'S is located at 18650 Gulf Freeway.

The video above is from a previous report.

Álvarez's meet-and-greet could be the first in a series of opportunities for Astros fans to meet their favorite players and see the Commissioner's Trophy up close.

After the 'Stros won the World Series in 2017, the trophy went on tour and stopped at 100 locations throughout Texas.

The Astros also announced that the trophy will be on display at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this weekend.

You can get tickets at houstonopengolf.com.

ABC13 will update this post if more player meet-and-greets are announced.

MORE ON ASTROS' WIN:

More 'Marry me, Jeremy' signs at Astros parade than Phillies' hits in World Series

'We want Houston' chants, Ryne Stanek's beer chug among Astros parade's savage moments

Astros parade littered with marriage proposals for World Series MVP Jeremy Peña