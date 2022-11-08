'We want Houston' chants, Ryne Stanek's beer chug among Astros parade's savage moments

ABC13 gets up close and personal as Astros celebrate on parade float

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston vs. the haters. Houston vs. everybody. Houston vs. all y'all.

The Astros and their fans have spent the last two seasons defending themselves from the unfavorable clamor of baseball fans who don't live in the Bayou City.

Of course, cheating may make people think of you differently.

The video above shows a different angle of the World Series parade.

But for one day, the 'Stros and nearly 2 million people put that hatred to the back burner in celebration of a second World Series title.

During Monday's championship parade, the Astros' social media team did what it has excelled at throughout the season: posting savage moments at the expense of the club's critics and rivals.

Here a couple of moments we saw:

'We want Houston' chants

"We want Houston" seemed to be a rallying cry of the Astros' postseason opponents before their teams would eventually be eliminated by the 2022 world champions.

"We want Houston" chants were very much a part of Monday's festivities and didn't just come from fans.

The Astros players made sure the internet knew what they got when they wanted Houston.

In one video, stars including Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, Christian Vazquez, Michael Brantley and Trey Mancini were all taking part in "We want Houston" changes while parading.

On another float, Alex Bregman made sure that anyone who was unable to hear the chants can read it.

Another video shows the star third baseman hold a beer in his right hand and pull a fan's sign with his left, which has a noticeable cast on the index finger.

"They wanted Houston. They got Houston!" the fan's sign read.

'Who's your daddy?'

The Astros seemed to be adoption parents for their rivals all postseason.

And folks, like hall-of-fame player and broadcaster Pedro Martinez, are making sure Houston's ousted opponents know.

While covering the 'Stros, Martinez had a recurring segment called "Who's Your Daddy?"

Curiously enough, teams like the Yankees made the enviable cut, with the Astros being called their daddy.

World Series MVP Jeremy Peña reminded the other MLB teams about the fatherly Astros by holding up a "Who's Your Daddy?" T-shirt with Martinez's smiling face.

Ryne Stanek fields a beer

Speaking of holding a cold one, Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek proved that his fielding skills aren't limited to the diamond.

While on the parade route, Stanek was offered and immediately tossed a Miller Lite can from the crowd.

Stanek then cracked it open, chugged, and threw the empty can down like he's striking out the side.

Don't worry, Astros fans. Ryne's wife, Jessica Stanek, is his designated driver.

"That's my husband y'all, yes I'm driving home," Jessica Stanek tweeted.

