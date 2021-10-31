Houston Astros

Despite supply chain challenges, Astros fans set new sales mark for World Series merchandise

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A World Series appearance is nothing new for Astros fans. However, the appearance of this year's fall classic, at least the look of the team's hats, is unlike 2017 and 2019 when the Astros played in the World Series.

Gary Dubiel the director of sales for headwear and apparel with New Era, explains to ABC13 why this year's lids worn by both the Braves and Astros feature a generic World Series logo without the year.

"At the time when you have to make those decisions, clearly there were logistical supply change challenges," Dubiel revealed. "And there was also still doubt about COVID-19. So the one thing we didn't include was the year on the World Series side patch."

But Dubiel said there is no doubt, despite five straight trips to the American League Championship Series, Astros fans still have World Series fever. The cure is spending money on merch.

"The opening night of the World Series, from a merchandising standpoint, Minute Maid Park set a new record for sales," Dubiel noted. "It exceeded numbers in '19 and numbers in '17."

So even without numbers depicting the year 2021 on the World Series caps, the numbers are still there for Astros fans. They hope Sunday's Game 5 in Atlanta is not the last time they see their favorite team wear the hats in a game.
