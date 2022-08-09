Astros host Uvalde Strong Day with grief-stricken town's residents in attendance at Minute Maid Park

The Astros' Foundation visit was meant to put smiles on the faces of a community still reeling from the tragedy that occurred on May 24.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are giving away thousands of tickets to residents of Uvalde as the community continues to heal through the game of baseball, according to the ballclub.

The video above is from a previous report: The Astros' Foundation make an emotional visit to Robb Elementary memorial site

On Sunday, the team will have a pregame ceremony and ceremonial first pitch as part of Uvalde Strong Day.

The team welcomes the community of Uvalde to the game versus the Oakland Athletics where fans can purchase Uvalde Strong T-shirts, with all proceeds going to Uvalde Strong efforts.

In addition, the winner of the 50/50 raffle will win $10,000, with the rest of the funds going to Uvalde Strong initiatives. All fans that purchase 50/50 raffles over $100 will receive a Uvalde Strong wristband.

Uvalde Strong Day falls on the team's Hall of Fame Weekend and also winds down a six-game homestand.