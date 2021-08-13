Houston Astros sued by parents of girl who suffered skull fracture by foul ball at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A little girl's parents are suing the Houston Astros more than two years after the child was hit by a foul ball that a lawyer says caused a skull fracture and her brain to swell.Court documents show the lawsuit was filed by attorney Richard Mithoff on behalf of Jonathan Scott and Alexandra Colchado, the parents of the girl injured during a May 2019 game at Minute Maid Park.In the lawsuit filed Thursday in Harris County District Court, Scott and Colchado claim the Astros were negligent when their then-2-year-old child was hurt. They are seeking unspecified damages.In the weeks since the incident, Mithoff revealed the girl suffered "a skull fracture in the back of her head, subdural bleeding, brain contusions and brain edema which is swelling,"The girl also suffered seizures, the attorney added.The incident happened when the, and Albert Almora Jr., who now plays for the New York Mets, hit a line drive into field section 111 on the third base side of the ballpark.The family's attorney said the foul ball hit the girl at an estimated 100 miles an hour, which gave the family only a second and a half to react.The girl's injury threw Major League Baseball into a debate of whether netting should be extended. The attorney said the girl sat in a section that wasn't covered.Incidents involving foul balls at Minute Maid Park didn't end with the little girl. A month after the girl's injury, a. Later that October,Eyewitness News has reached out and awaiting comment from Mithoff and the Astros organization.