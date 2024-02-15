Ryan Pressly, the incumbent closing pitcher, will become the setup relief pitcher this season.

Astros open 2024 spring training with Verlander 'behind schedule' and Hader ascending to closer

Justin Verlander's shoulder issue may keep the Astros ace from opening day. Meanwhile, Houston manager Joe Espada tabbed Josh Hader as his closer.

Justin Verlander's shoulder issue may keep the Astros ace from opening day. Meanwhile, Houston manager Joe Espada tabbed Josh Hader as his closer.

Justin Verlander's shoulder issue may keep the Astros ace from opening day. Meanwhile, Houston manager Joe Espada tabbed Josh Hader as his closer.

Justin Verlander's shoulder issue may keep the Astros ace from opening day. Meanwhile, Houston manager Joe Espada tabbed Josh Hader as his closer.

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) -- With certainty comes uncertainty.

On Wednesday, Joe Espada opened his first Astros spring training as manager, certain about who will close out games in 2024. The uncertainty is whether his No. 1 starting pitcher will make it to opening day.

First JV Day of 2024 delayed?

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander throws during a spring training baseball workout on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Justin Verlander told reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, that he's "a little bit behind schedule" due to offseason shoulder inflammation, which could prevent him from starting against the New York Yankees on March 28.

Verlander, who turns 41 next week, called the injury "a little hiccup'' but added he will be "really cautious on how I'm building up.''

"I'm a couple of weeks behind,'' Verlander said. "I guess my body doesn't respond at 40 as it does at 25. ... Let's see how things go. If it ends up a little late, it's a little late. If it's on time, it's on time. I'm not trying to rush.''

However, Astros general manager Dana Brown said he wasn't worried about JV's status.

"Some of these guys, when they ramp up, they feel some soreness," Brown said. "I think he's going to be fine. I'm not concerned at all.''

SEE ALSO: Looking at Justin Verlander's top Astros moments, from his arrival in Houston to his no-hitter

Verlander said he won't give an exact timetable on when he will pitch. Houston's spring training opener is Feb. 24 against the Washington Nationals.

"Let's not look ahead,'' Verlander said. "It's literally a day-by-day, week-by-week thing. It's a little more slow-paced, a little more thought-out, build-up approach and not with a date in mind.''

Pressly gives way to Hader

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader throws during a spring training baseball workout on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Meanwhile, questions over who gets the ball to close out tight Astros games were answered right away: it's going to be Josh Hader.

Espada told reporters he chose the newly-signed reliever as his ninth-inning closing pitcher after speaking with him and incumbent closer Ryan Pressly.

"It went well,'' Espada said. "Both guys want what's best for this team. I think the ultimate goal is to hold the trophy at the end of the year.''

SEE ALSO: Astros officially announce Josh Hader signing: 'Welcome back to Houston'

Pressly, a 35-year-old right-handed reliever who had 102 saves for the Astros in the last four seasons, will move into the eighth-inning setup role.

"They've both been successful. I feel more comfortable giving Hader that opportunity since he's shown his ability to do it," Espada said about the new Astro who signed a $95 million free-agent deal. "Same as Pressly. It's just Pressly won't pitch the ninth inning. ... I don't want to put words in Pressly's mouth but everything I got from him was that he's on board."

Houston's bullpen also includes 26-year-old right-hander Bryan Abreu.

"The back three (of the bullpen) is solid,'' Hader said. "But even the guys that fill the spots in the front part of it are just as important as the back three. I think we have guys who can fill that role just fine and put us in the spot to win games and bridge the gap to the back end.''

McCormick arrives early

The first day of spring training typically signifies the arrival of the pitchers and catchers, but don't tell that to Chas McCormick.

The newlywed centerfielder joined his heat-throwing teammates on Wednesday, five days before the entire squad's first official workout.

The Astros' social media accounts captured No. 20 with newly-anointed, full-time starting catcher Yainer Diaz.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.