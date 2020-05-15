Houston Astros

Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. confident in his team and baseball in 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. knows the toughest part of the pandemic: "The people that are going through a lot of hardships," he said.

One of the most active athletes in the Houston community is Thursday's guest on this week's Q'DUp conversation brought to you by the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority.

McCullers continues to prepare for a season that's been put on hold. He's also the players union rep for the team, so he knows negotiations with the owners will be tough and complex. But he remains optimistic that a season will be played.

In the video above, McCullers offers great insights on everything from his training regimen to his new role as a father. He explains that the bright spot of the shutdown is time spent with his baby and his wife.

McCullers also shows his competitive side, fully confident in the Astros once the season gets started.

"We still feel like we're the best team in baseball," he said.

Don't miss a great conversation with one of the really good people in Houston.

