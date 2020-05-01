Houston Astros star Alex Bregman ready to talk

In the latest Q'd Up segment from ABC13's partnership with the Harris County Houston Sports Authority, Bregman shares the workout routine that keeps him ready for the start of the Major League season, whenever it comes.
That workout plan includes some street ball that will take you back to summer days with your friends. He also details his thoughts on the time players will need to get ready for games once they're cleared to return to a modified spring training.
"It's definitely going to be a different year," said Bregman.
Bregman also has a secret talent. That's where the surprise guest comes in. Everything from his remarkable charity work to his move to third base in the Major Leagues, all of it is on tap in the latest edition of the Q'd Up.
