Drafted by Astros, Galena Park's Nehomar Ochoa Jr. achieving both his and his dad's dreams

Galena Park High School product Nehomar Ochoa Jr. signed a contract with the Houston Astros, embarking on a path home to Minute Maid and the majors.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonian Nehomar Ochoa Jr. says he'll always remember the first Astros game he attended with his family after they came to the United States from Venezuela.

He recalls 'Stros slugger Evan Gattis hitting a home run over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park in 2016.

"It was crazy, and we were all pumped up," Ochoa Jr. recalled. "It's a nice memory of us going to the first game. I'll never forget that."

In a couple of years, Ochoa Jr. himself could be clubbing baseballs at Minute Maid Park.

Earlier this month, the Astros used their 11th-round pick to select Nehomar, a recent Galena Park High School graduate, in the Major League Baseball Draft.

"Once they called my name, I was like, 'This is crazy,'" Ochoa Jr. explained during a Zoom interview with ABC13. "My family members are really proud. It's just a sensational feeling. Words can't describe how I feel. I'm already in Florida now playing, and I still can't believe it. It's like I can't get it through my head that this is going on right now - I'm thinking I'm sleeping, and I have to wake up from my dream."

Ochoa Jr. is an outfielder who has yet to turn 18 years old. He passed on a scholarship to play baseball for the University of Houston in favor of a professional contract with his hometown team.

"It's a dream come true," Ochoa Jr. said of the opportunity to play professional baseball. "My parents went through a lot. When we came here - when we had nothing. And now look how beautiful life is. We never thought we'd be here."

Ochoa Jr. says he plans to spend some of his signing bonus to help his father achieve a dream.

"My dad never got to play in the major leagues because of his shoulder injury," Ochoa Jr. explained. "He's always told me that he wanted to start an academy for youth players in Venezuela. So that's the first thing I'm going to do with my bonus money - give him funds to start his academy. That's all he's ever wanted in life."

