Klein Collins H.S. athlete Jackson Loftin drafted by hometown Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In Tuesday's Major League Baseball draft, the Astros used their 13th-round selection on Oral Roberts University's Jackson Loftin. But this is not just any college shortstop selected by the 'Stros.Jackson is a lifelong Houstonian who grew up rooting for the Astros and attending games at Minute Maid Park because his family had season tickets."My earliest baseball games are definitely at Minute Maid Park," Loftin said during a Zoom interview with ABC13 from the Astros Spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida.Loftin was a multi-sport standout at Klein Collins High School, playing varsity football for Coach Drew Svoboda and baseball for Coach Chris Griffin. After transferring from Sam Houston, Jackson played one season for Oral Roberts. In his lone season with the Golden Eagles, Loftin earned All-Summit League First Team honors after starting all 58 games and registering a .349/.447/.572 slash line to go along with a team-best 25 steals.He was watching Tuesday's MLB draft with his family, so they were able to celebrate together after officially being drafted by the Astros with the 403rd overall pick."Every kid dreams of being a professional baseball player, and I've made it to that point," Loftin said. "It's been a dream of mine since I was 3 or 4 years old. Going to Astros games or playing myself. It's still pretty surreal. It hasn't sunk in yet."Loftin signed his contract with the Astros and immediately reported to West Palm Beach.