Astros' J.J. Matijevic recalled to take Jeremy Peña's place after left thumb injury

The Astros have recalled IF/OF J.J. Matijevic from Triple A Sugar Land and have placed IF Jeremy Peña on the 10-day IL with left thumb discomfort. — Houston Astros (@astros) June 15, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros announced in a tweet Wednesday morning they have placed Jeremy Peña on a 10-day injured list.Peña is reportedly suffering discomfort from his left thumb.As a result, J.J. Matijevic has been recalled by the Houston Astros from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Peña's place in the meantime.Peña was signed by the Houston Astros in June, 2018, and has far surpassed expectations scoring a total of nine home runs in just this year.The Astros are expected to play next on Friday evening against the Chicago White Sox and again on Saturday.