Astros' J.J. Matijevic recalled to take Jeremy Peña's place after left thumb injury

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros announced in a tweet Wednesday morning they have placed Jeremy Peña on a 10-day injured list.

Peña is reportedly suffering discomfort from his left thumb.

As a result, J.J. Matijevic has been recalled by the Houston Astros from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Peña's place in the meantime.

Peña was signed by the Houston Astros in June, 2018, and has far surpassed expectations scoring a total of nine home runs in just this year.

The Astros are expected to play next on Friday evening against the Chicago White Sox and again on Saturday.
