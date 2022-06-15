Astros' J.J. Matijevic recalled to take Jeremy Peña's place after left thumb injury

Peña is reportedly suffering discomfort from his left thumb.
The video above is from our live 24/7 streaming channel.
The Astros have recalled IF/OF J.J. Matijevic from Triple A Sugar Land and have placed IF Jeremy Peña on the 10-day IL with left thumb discomfort.— Houston Astros (@astros) June 15, 2022
As a result, J.J. Matijevic has been recalled by the Houston Astros from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Peña's place in the meantime.
SEE ALSO: Houston Astros RHP Hector Neris' suspension reduced to three games
Peña was signed by the Houston Astros in June, 2018, and has far surpassed expectations scoring a total of nine home runs in just this year.
The Astros are expected to play next on Friday evening against the Chicago White Sox and again on Saturday.