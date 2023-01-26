Houston Astros hire longtime baseball executive Dana Brown as new general manager

The position has been open since November 2022 after the Astros parted ways with James Click following the World Series.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After more than two months of searching, the Houston Astros have a new general manager in Dana Brown, the ballclub announced Thursday.

The Astros will officially introduce Dana Brown during a press conference at 2:30 p.m. You can watch it live on ABC13's 24/7 channel above.

The position has been vacant since Nov. 11, 2022, when the Astros parted ways with James Click not long after the team won its second World Series.

Brown has spent the last four seasons with the Atlanta Braves as their vice president of scouting, where he oversaw several successful drafts, the Astros said.

During Brown's tenure with the Braves, the team also went to five straight division titles and World Series championship in 2021 that ironically came against Houston.

Crane said in a statement that Brown "brings championship caliber experience to our team and is the right fit for us to continue to deliver a winning franchise on and off the field."

Brown comes to Houston with longtime experience in the big leagues.

He spent 2010-2018 with the Toronto Blue Jays as a special assistant to the general manager. During that time, Toronto earned an American League East Division title in 2015 and Wild Card berth in 2016. That 2015 postseason appearance was the Blue Jays' first since 1993.

Prior to Toronto, Brown served as the Director of Scouting for the Nationals/Expos from 2001-09. While at the helm in that role, the club drafted over 40 players who went on to appear in the Major Leagues.

Brown's career also includes an eight-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he served as their area scouting supervisor and east coast cross checker.