World Series: Braves creep ahead of Astros late in Game 4, Houston falls 3-2

ATLANTA, Georgia -- Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, propelling the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros and a three games to one lead in the World Series.Game 5 is Sunday night.The Braves can wrap up the title on their home field, just as they did two stadiums ago when they beat the Cleveland Indians in 1995.Swanson's one-out drive made it 2-all and Soler followed with a liner to left field off reliever Cristian Javier.The Braves spilled out of the dugout when Soler connected, and the crowd erupted at Truist Park.The Astros missed a lot of chances to score early, and it came back to cost them. Jose Altuve homered and scored both runs for Houston.