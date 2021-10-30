ATLANTA, Georgia -- Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, propelling the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros and a three games to one lead in the World Series.
The video above is from previous reporting.
Game 5 is Sunday night.
SEE MORE ABC13 COVERAGE OF THE HOUSTON ASTROS
The Braves can wrap up the title on their home field, just as they did two stadiums ago when they beat the Cleveland Indians in 1995.
Swanson's one-out drive made it 2-all and Soler followed with a liner to left field off reliever Cristian Javier.
The Braves spilled out of the dugout when Soler connected, and the crowd erupted at Truist Park.
The Astros missed a lot of chances to score early, and it came back to cost them. Jose Altuve homered and scored both runs for Houston.
World Series: Braves creep ahead of Astros late in Game 4, Houston falls 3-2
HOUSTON ASTROS
TOP STORIES
Show More