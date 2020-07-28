Astros extend manager Dusty Baker's contract through 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After just four days of the baseball season, the Houston Astros have exercised their 2021 contract option for manager Dusty Baker, pitching coach Brent Strom and third base coach Gary Pettis.Baker who was hired by the Astros on January 29, has gone 3-1 in the first four games of the pandemic shortened season."Dusty has been a perfect fit for our ballclub," said General Manager James Click."His knowledge of the game and experience have been invaluable to us in his first few months with the club. We're excited to see him in an Astros uniform again next year," Click added.Strom, who is in his seventh season with the club is credited with turning around former pitchers Charlie Morton and Gerrit Cole, who both earned All-Star nods in Houston."Strommie and Gary have had a tremendous impact on the recent success of the Houston Astros," said Click. "They are among the most respected coaches in the league and we're very fortunate to have them."