Sports

Astros extend manager Dusty Baker's contract through 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After just four days of the baseball season, the Houston Astros have exercised their 2021 contract option for manager Dusty Baker, pitching coach Brent Strom and third base coach Gary Pettis.

Baker who was hired by the Astros on January 29, has gone 3-1 in the first four games of the pandemic shortened season.

"Dusty has been a perfect fit for our ballclub," said General Manager James Click.

"His knowledge of the game and experience have been invaluable to us in his first few months with the club. We're excited to see him in an Astros uniform again next year," Click added.

Strom, who is in his seventh season with the club is credited with turning around former pitchers Charlie Morton and Gerrit Cole, who both earned All-Star nods in Houston.

"Strommie and Gary have had a tremendous impact on the recent success of the Houston Astros," said Click. "They are among the most respected coaches in the league and we're very fortunate to have them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld seriesmlbhouston astrosbaseball
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas AG: Health officials can't preemptively close schools
Scattered downpours cooling off Houston neighborhoods
Unemployed Texans not yet required to search for work
Plane crash pilot on training flight without instructor, owner says
Why Texas COVID-19 deaths jumped up 12% yesterday
8 things to know about Katy ISD's online option
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
Show More
Houston-area bars among 6 to have licenses suspended
Austin PD releases video showing killing of Mike Ramos
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
19-year-old tests positive for coronavirus 3 times
Houston Zoo enters next phase of reopening during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News