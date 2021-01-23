Sports

Houston Astros player Alex Bregman is noticing his biggest fan's baseball moves

Houston's streak of foggy and rainy days isn't keeping one tiny baseball player from practicing, and his biggest hero took notice.

He's from Louisiana, and he knows exactly how to stay in the game, even when it's wet and windy outside.

In a video his father posted on Twitter, the little batter steps up to the "plate" in his living room and then runs to "first base" in the kitchen.

He even makes a slide into "home plate" back in the living room.

His dad told ABC13 the boy is a huge baseball fan, loves the Houston Astros and admires Alex Bregman the most.

Bregman later retweeted the video, commenting three flame emojis.

We couldn't agree more. This kid is on fire and has a bright future, maybe even in the big leagues!

