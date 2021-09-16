Sports

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman rises in revealing new documentary

HOUSTON, Texas -- When Houston Astros All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman absolutely crushed a deep-left-field home run on Sept. 7 against the Seattle Mariners, the blast (watch it here? was more than just a game-tying play. It signaled the return of one of the most valuable players in Major League Baseball.

"That homer felt like, 'Yup, that's you. You're back,'" Bregman tells CultureMap. "It felt right. Those are the moments when you're ready to shine the brightest."

Bregman has been shining brightly since being sidelined with a serious leg injury (quadriceps) Gone from the team nearly the entire summer (June 16-August 25) the home-run slugger, ace infielder, and fan-favorite rehabbed with the team and in the minor leagues with the Sugar Land Skeeters before making a triumphant return.

