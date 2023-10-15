Minute Maid Park brings back ballpark favorites and adds new items for Astros postseason games.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the Houston Astros advancing to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the seventh year in a row, that means many fan-favorite postseason menu items will be returning to Minute Maid Park, along with a few new additions.

According to Aramark, the stadium's food and beverage provider, there will be at least three new menu items available. The first is the JalaPeña Bomb Dog, which consists of two smoked brisket stuffed jalapeños wrapped in bacon, Breggy Bomb BBQ aioli, and fried onions in a hot dog bun. It can be purchased for $15.99 in Section 213's Club Grill, Section 113, and 416 Home and Away.

The second is the Pennant Pickle Dog, which is a Texas chili Angus hot dog topped with jalapeño slaw, fried pickles, dill aioli, and green onions. You can find it in Section 109 and 409's H-Town Grill for $12.99.

The last addition is the Blue Bayou City Fireball, which will be offered at $19.99 for a single and $35.59 for a double. Look for those at Section 119's Love Street Bar, Section 128's NUTRL Bar, Section 434's Ultra Bar, 228 and 423's Cocktail Company).

The Minute Maid Park favorites that will be returning include the following:

AstroNautchos ($19.65): Fresh-fried, ranch-dusted kettle chips and white queso served with a choice of chopped brisket, pork burnt ends, or smoked chicken with Breggy Bomb BBQ Aioli, jalapeno slaw, pico, and fresh jalapeños (Sections 116 and 224's The Butcher, Section 408's Sunrise BBQ)

Crawford Dog ($14.99): Two split and griddled all-beef hot dogs topped with Crawford Bock bacon onion jam and mustard drizzle. Served on a toasted potato roll (Sections 111 and 420)

Michelada Cart ($39.99): Michelada served in a Tajín-rimmed glass with your choice of a traditional, watermelon, mango, or spicy flavor with a wide selection of Mexican beers. You can also "hook it up" with shrimp, octopus, a strip of million-dollar bacon, and celery stalk (Section 129 and 426)

Slova-Chos, ($15.99): Tortilla chips, house-made Crawford Bock Beer cheese, sauteed peppers, and onions with a choice of garlic pepper jack, Crawford Bock & cheese, or Crawford Bock sausage (Section 154)

Curveball Corn Dogs ($15.99): Mini corn dogs loaded with chili, cheese, and diced onions (Section 126 and 409's H-Town Grill; Section 213's Club Grill)

Crush City Vodka ($19.99 for single and $35.59 for double): Whipped Vodka, Fanta Orange, and Grenadine in a blue sugar-rimmed souvenir cup (Section 119's Love Street Bar; Section 128's NUTRL Bar; Section 228 and 423's Houston Cocktail Company; Section 434's Ultra Bar)

The stadium will also have 54 food and beverage locations and 67 portable concessions and bars.

During each playoff game, Aramark expects to sell about 5,200 hot dogs, 7,000 souvenir sodas, 3,000 orders of nachos, 11,000 bottled waters, 2,500 soft pretzels, 5,000 bags of peanuts, 2,200 burgers, and 5,000 buckets of popcorn.

The ALCS schedule for this week is:

Game 1: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 15, 7:15 p.m.

Game 2: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, 3:37 p.m.

Game 3: Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7:03 p.m.

Game 4: Astros at Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:03 p.m.

