Houston Astros and 50 Cent play ball with spirited new liquor partnership at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rap star 50 Cent continues to make a splash in his adopted hometown of Houston. The hip-hop legend (née, Curtis Jackson) has partnered with the Houston Astros to bring his Sire Spirits brand to Minute Maid Park.

The partnership will feature two of Sire Spirits brands, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne, in a variety of ways. They include:

Branson Cognac is now the "Official Cognac of the Houston Astros."

Le Chemin du Roi is now the "Official Premium Champagne of the Houston Astros."

In 2023, the bar on Minute Maid Park's club level will be the "Sire Spirits Bar."

"The Astros are proud to partner with Curtis and his team to offer Sire Spirits to our fans visiting Minute Maid Park," Astros vice president Jeff Stewart said in a statement. "Both organizations share a common goal of giving back to our community, so teaming up with Curtis' spirit company and charity to invest in the City of Houston just made sense. We are excited for this partnership, and I look forward to visiting the rebranded Club Level Bar next season."

