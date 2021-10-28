Arts & Culture

Local theater group to present an all-Spanish play at Miller Outdoor Theatre

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family friendly event is coming to Miller Outdoor Theatre for a special performance during Halloween weekend.

Hispanic theatre group, Teatro Indigo, will be presenting a play called 'Calavera con Calavera' or skulls. It's a play based on the Day of the Dead, and the play will be all in Spanish and English subtitles.


The actors are all from different parts of Mexico but they will be coming together on stage to perform. It will be all about heritage and history. Attendees can expect beautiful, elaborate costumes and music.

"Throughout the play we want to keep tradition alive and to share it, not only, with the Hispanic community but to all our guests who come see this play," said stage director Sureya Mir.

Calavera con Calavera will be taking place at the Miller Outdoor Theatre this Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

It's free to attend but you can also watch it live on the Miller Outdoor Theatre's webpage.
