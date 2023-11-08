Backups stretch for miles after multi-car pileup on I-45 Gulf Freeway SB at FM-517 in Dickinson

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic was slow-moving in Galveston County on Wednesday after a multi-vehicle pileup left all southbound lanes shut down on the I-45 Gulf Freeway.

The crash was reported at 6:21 a.m. in the southbound lanes near FM-517, according to Houston Transtar.

That stretch of I-45 is a construction zone, though it's unclear if that contributed to the crash.

Transtar said eight vehicles were involved, though at one point, SkyEye counted 15 vehicles stopped at the scene, and at least 11 of them had visible damage.

Backups stretched for miles. Emergency crews and tow trucks were among the drivers stuck in the traffic mess.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the pileup or if any injuries were reported.

Drivers can take Highway 3 or Highway 6 as an alternate route. But no matter which way you go, you should plan for a slow commute.

