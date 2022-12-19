Houston Zoo Lights cancels some days before Christmas due to arctic blast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo announced that it is canceling its Zoo Lights for some days as an arctic cold front will blast through Texas just before Christmas weekend.

The zoo said that due to pending rainstorms on Monday and the upcoming arctic blast later this week, they've decided to close the event on the following nights:

Monday, Dec. 19

Thursday, Dec. 22

Friday, Dec. 23

They said guests can use their purchased tickets for any other remaining Zoo Lights night through Jan. 8.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, but we want to make sure you have the best and safest experience possible," the zoo stated on their website.

The zoo said all their animals are healthy and doing well.

