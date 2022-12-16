Arctic blast for Christmas: Here's why we believe there is a small but legit chance for snow

Will there be a freeze? How cold will Christmas get? ABC13's Travis Herzog takes a look at potential conditions 10 days out from the holiday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Confidence is growing that an arctic cold front will blast through Texas just before Christmas weekend, and yes, there's even a small chance something frozen could fall from the sky.

Siberian air is on the move across the Arctic Sea towards North America, and that's the cold air expected to plunge south into Texas next week.

ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the weather pattern unfolding is sending a strong signal that significantly colder air will reach Houston by Christmas weekend. The arctic front is expected to reach Houston on Thursday, Dec. 22 with a howling north wind and plunging temperatures behind it.

A large dome of high pressure in the upper atmosphere known as a blocking high has developed south of Alaska, forcing that bitter, cold air from Siberia to travel across the pole and into Canada. It's the same type of pattern that developed in December 1983, which brought Houston's coldest Christmas temperatures with a low of 11 and a high of 28.

While we can't say for sure exactly how cold it will get this time around, we are currently predicting the low this Christmas morning to drop to 29 and tie with temperatures from 1985 for the fifth coldest Christmas in Houston's recorded history.

Herzog says the coldest morning will likely end up being Friday, Dec. 23, and there is about a 30% chance temperatures could dip into the teens, which is pipe-bursting, hard-freeze territory.

While there are similarities to this pattern and the one that brought us the winter storm in February 2021, we don't see the same type of Pacific disturbance coming over the cold air to generate the amount of frozen precipitation observed nearly two years ago. There is, however, evidence that a weaker disturbance could pass through the cold air with just enough moisture to generate some sleet or snow over Christmas weekend.

Herzog currently gives it a 20% chance some of the white stuff could reach the ground here in southeast Texas.

In the days ahead, ABC13 will continue to keep you updated on our expectations for this Christmas cold snap, so stay tuned!

