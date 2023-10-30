Man and woman shot after leaving their apartment in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors were startled by at least 10 to 30 shots in a southwest Houston neighborhood Sunday night, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said a man and woman were hit by the bullets just as they stepped out of their apartment on North Braeswood and Beechnut just before 9 p.m.

"The male was struck one time in the buttocks, and the female was struck one time in her right foot," HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica said at the scene.

Authorities said the victims never saw anyone when they were shot. Both were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Horelica said residents reported hearing from 10 to 30 gunshots.

Police said they are still searching for the shooter.

SEE ALSO: Man found shot to death in car in southwest Houston apartment parking lot, HPD says