Man found shot to death in car in southwest Houston apartment parking lot, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A call of someone reportedly breaking into vehicles in an apartment parking lot has turned into a homicide after a man was found shot to death in southwest Houston, police said.

Tuesday's scene began developing at about 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of Westmead.

Houston police said the original call was about a masked man breaking into cars. When officers arrived, they began searching the area and found a vehicle in the middle of a driveway.

While checking the vehicle, officers said a man inside was shot to death.

Details were very limited early on in the investigation, and police are looking for witnesses and surveillance video in the case.