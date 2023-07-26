WATCH LIVE

Man found shot to death in car in southwest Houston apartment parking lot, HPD says

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 3:20AM
Police looking into deadly shooting amid reported car break-ins
Houston police were called to a westside apartment complex, where a man was found shot to death.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A call of someone reportedly breaking into vehicles in an apartment parking lot has turned into a homicide after a man was found shot to death in southwest Houston, police said.

Tuesday's scene began developing at about 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of Westmead.

Houston police said the original call was about a masked man breaking into cars. When officers arrived, they began searching the area and found a vehicle in the middle of a driveway.

While checking the vehicle, officers said a man inside was shot to death.

Details were very limited early on in the investigation, and police are looking for witnesses and surveillance video in the case.

