renters

Houston-area evictions continue for renters unaware of relief programs

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Evictions skyrocketed during the pandemic and some have continued despite rental relief programs. That's because many people who need help don't know how to apply.

This is why several groups including the South Texas College of Law and the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation have banded together to help inform struggling renters of their options.

ABC13 spoke with many people trying to make ends meet during these difficult times, including Coretta Harry, a Houston mother of two who said she's had a hard time with rent payments.

SEE ALSO: Third Ward residents told they need to vacate apartments that were sold

"How are you going to pay for the electricity, cell phone, food? It's hard," she said. "We'll be on the streets next, with the kids, nowhere to go."

Volunteers have been knocking on doors and handing out thousands of flyers at area apartment complexes. They're promoting free drive-thru information events on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following three locations:

  • 2727 El Camino
  • 7521 Fauna
  • 14350 Wallisville


The events are designed to tell each attendee what steps they can take to stay in their homes. Volunteers who were handing out informational flyers to low-income apartment complex residents on Thursday afternoon described the emotional toll of seeing people on the verge of eviction.

"It's heartbreaking," community liaison Gretchen Knoles said. "It's heartbreaking that people aren't aware of what resources are out there for them."

They're pointing out federal, state and local options for keeping people safe from eviction.

"So, this eviction moratorium is designed to help those renters. It was designed specifically to keep people in their homes, but in order to be protected, you have to fill out a declaration," Jay Malone with the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation said.

Another option that is now available includes $159 million in rental assistance relief funds for Houston and Harris County. Both renters and landlords can now apply starting by visiting HoustonHarrisHelp.org or by calling 211.

SEE ALSO: Applications for $159 million COVID-19 rental relief fund opens

"Every week, we talk to somebody at the door who says, 'Thank you. I just got a notice to vacate, and this is the only thing that's keeping me in the house,'" Malone said.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehoustonmoneydisaster reliefevictionrentsrenters
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RENTERS
Who pays for repairs if cold weather caused pipes to burst?
What Texans should know when filing claims for burst pipes
Renters should begin preparing homes for freezing temps
Pasadena family without heat desperate for landlord's help
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas gov. weighs ending mask and other COVID-19 mandates
LIVE BLOG: 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg at ERCOT hearings
3 new COVID-19 variants emerging in Houston area
Families in great need of help while waiting for home repairs
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
Stalled front brings more fog and dreary weather Friday
Shocked by your power bill? What you should know about it
Show More
In tears, mom seeks food help while foreclosure looms after storm
Woman given leftover vaccine dose at NRG Park site
Doctor and nurses braved storm to help mom give birth
STREAMING NOW: Lawmakers grill ERCOT over storm outages
Teen accused of shooting neighbor as she did yardwork
More TOP STORIES News