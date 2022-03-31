robots

Houston airports will introduce new disinfecting robots to help clean terminals

By John Egan

Breezy One robots have made their way to Houston airports. Photo via: Build with Robots

HOUSTON, Texas -- What stands four feet tall, measures 22 inches wide, and weighs about 265 pounds? One of the six robots that disinfect George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport.

Last year, the Houston Airport System spent close to $1 million for six Breezy One robots made by Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Build With Robots. The robots, each costing $160,000, now help the airports' human crews keep the two airports sanitized.

Four robots are stationed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport currently has two.


For more on this story, read at our ABC13 partner Houston CultureMap
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelrobotsbush intercontinental airporthobby airporttechnologyhouston culturemap
ROBOTS
RoboBurger vending machine opens for customers
Robot ump to be used in Sugar Land for 2022 season, MLB sources say
Interact with a real life WALL-E at this Bay Area hotel
'Ron's Gone Wrong' tells story of unique friendship in high-tech world
TOP STORIES
Man accused in 2 murders out on $1M bond, records show
Firefighters battle apartment fire at complex in northwest Houston
Former CFISD teacher accused of sexual relationship with student
Threats of Russian cyber attacks have Texas grids on high alert
Hiker dies at Big Bend due to medical distress, park rangers say
Bellaire baseball team under 2 investigations regarding discrimination
Coast Guard searches for missing 22-year-old boater near Galveston
Show More
Home invasion sparks gunfight with suspects at SW Houston apartment
2-year-old dies at hospital after being found in pool at Cypress home
Distracted driving problem in Houston at center of new documentary
Selena fans share why late Tejano star still has impact nearly 30 years after her death
Judge calls for investigation of foster care facility accused of abuse
More TOP STORIES News