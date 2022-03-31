Houston airports will introduce new disinfecting robots to help clean terminals

HOUSTON, Texas -- What stands four feet tall, measures 22 inches wide, and weighs about 265 pounds? One of the six robots that disinfect George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport.Last year, the Houston Airport System spent close to $1 million for six Breezy One robots made by Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Build With Robots. The robots, each costing $160,000, now help the airports' human crews keep the two airports sanitized.Four robots are stationed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport currently has two.