Will TSA staff shortage cause delays at Houston airports?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More people are expected to fly this summer so be sure to pack your patience.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is projecting that 131 of the nation's airports will experience staffing shortages this month. Acting TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye is now asking office employees to volunteer at airports for up to 45 days.

The volunteers would handle non-screening functions such as onboarding for new hires and management of security lines.

As more travelers take to the skies, the TSA is projecting that 131 of the nation's airports will experience staffing shortages this month.



Houston Airport System officials told ABC13 the staff issue shouldn't cause too much of a delay in Houston, but they advise travelers to expect more people passing through.

"We've seen the trend of things picking up," said Cypress mother, Courtney Prebish, who's planning her family's summer vacation and is expecting a packed airport. "Some cities, there are peak days. I feel like in Houston, every day is a peak day of travel. Don't hesitate, just plan ahead."

Before planning that trip, prepare and give yourself extra time to make your flight.

"We are seeing a boom in travel like we've never seen before," said Shayla Northcutt with Northcutt Travel Agency.

Northcutt said as things return to normal, remember to adjust to pre-pandemic travel times.

"For domestic travel, get there two hours earlier," she said. "On international flights, remember the three-hour mark."

