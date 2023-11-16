Houstonians living in Third Ward, Settegast, and South Union neighborhoods hope a possible new federal funding will provide more affordable homes.

City of Houston to build affordable housing in Third Ward, Settegast, and South Union neighborhoods

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More affordable housing options could be coming to economically disadvantaged families in Houston.

The city is working on securing funding from the federal government to build 21 new and affordable homes throughout the Third Ward, Settegast, and South Union neighborhoods.

David Edwards Jr. grew up in Houston's Third Ward, a place where he would like to see more job and housing opportunities for those living in the historically Black neighborhood.

"That's one of the major problems. I remember we used to own businesses out here. Now it feels like we don't own (anything)," Edwards said.

In just a matter of months, there could be more opportunities for low and mid-income families to own a home. The City of Houston is currently working on securing funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to build nearly two dozen houses throughout three neighborhoods.

The estimated cost to complete these projects sits at about $2.81 million for 10 properties in Third Ward, $3.48 million for 11 properties in Settegast, $280,000 for a single property in South Union. The sale prices for these properties have not been determined.

That single plot in South Union sits right next to Al Porter's house, where he's lived for 56 years. Porter told ABC13 he supports the initiative, with the hope that he'll end up with good neighbors.

"That's a good thing. We don't have a problem with it. There's so many of us that can't afford housing. My hat's off to the project," Porter said.

The project is still in the environmental review phase, according to an employee with the City's Housing and Community Development Department. The public will have 15 days to submit any comments or concerns.

If there are no objections, the city will be able to complete its request for needed funds from HUD.

