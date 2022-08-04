Construction underway for new affordable housing complex in Houston's midtown

It's what city officials said is a drop in the bucket, but construction is already underway for 56 units to house homeless people in the Houston area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A plan for affordable housing is in the works for Houston's midtown.

The city wants a building located at 4600 Main St. to be a drop in the bucket toward creating affordable housing for Houston and Harris County residents.

Construction at the building has already begun, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. As of now, the building will have 56 units, 29 of which will be for homeless people specifically.

A total of 20,000 affordable housing units are needed in Harris County to meet the current and future demand, according to city officials.

"This is the group that deserves all the resources that we can muster. This is the group that we want to make sure that when they serve our country, they don't find themselves on the streets in Houston and Harris County. They deserve more than that. They are entitled to more than that, and today, Houston and Harris County is doing its best along with the federal support and dollars and the state, to make it happen," said Turner.

It's a $16 million project, which officials said $9.5 million of it is coming from Hurricane Harvey relief aid, $3.3 million is coming from the city, and the rest from private fundraising.

There is no word yet on when the building will be ready.

