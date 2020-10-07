Election Q&A: Texas House of Representatives District 127

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.: chief operating offer and president, The Parking REIT: state representative for House District 127, 2011-present; Humble ISD trustee, 2006-10: www.danhuberty.com: As the author of House Bill 3, ... some of the items included in the legislation are not working the way it was intended in the bill language. School districts in House District 127 have been extremely helpful in this process and have provided useful comments on how HB 3 has affected our local community. Next session, I plan to address these issues by passing a smaller bill to adjust the statute.: There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming session, but we do know that we will have to address a projected revenue shortfall when passing the state biennial budget, and we must pass updated maps for redistricting from the 2020 Census. Having served in this position since 2011, I worked to address the then $27 billion shortfall and pass new maps during redistricting. This experience will be crucial in ensuring our community is well-represented.: The best thing we can do for our economy at this time is to reopen Texas. The small businesses ... need to be open to employ residents and serve their customers. As the chairman of the House Public Education Committee, I worked tirelessly alongside my senate counterpart, the speaker of the house, the lieutenant governor, the governor and the education commissioner to reopen Texas school districts. ... We must take a similar approach to reopening our economy.: In the last legislative session, I was able to secure a $30 million grant in the state budget to specifically address the dredging of the mouth bar in Lake Houston. ... Next session, I will secure further funding for this program and also pass legislation to allow for Coastal Water Authority to operate it. We have worked tirelessly to remove all the accumulated sand, silt and sedimentation that causes our tributaries to backup and flood our neighborhoods.: Texas peace officer: 15 years in law enforcement: www.facebook.com/nekoantoniou127: The top issue for the citizens of District 127 is spending. Far too much money earned by hardworking Texans is being spent on wasteful and frivolous programs that do not benefit the Texans that are forced to pay for them.: I have been a servant of this community for almost 20 years, serving alongside the bravest men and women our state has to offer, as a certified master peace officer. I love Texas and her people. It is time that Texans are represented by one of their own rather than career politicians that seek to exploit our wonderful state for their own personal gain.: The government cannot spend its citizens' money better than the citizens themselves. We are a hardworking people that do everything we can to support our families and our livelihoods. The best place to keep Texan money is in the hands of Texans. As for the pandemic, if business owners are willing to open their doors and people are willing to use their provided services, the state has no right to halt business between consenting adults.: Flooding is a major problem that we must mitigate to protect the lives of our citizens and their property. We must provide more funding to the Harris County Flood Control District in order to dredge Lake Houston and the other smaller bayous around the district. It is also crucial to confer with the San Jacinto River Authority to release water from Lake Conroe and Lake Houston when we become aware of impending heavy rains, tropical storms, hurricanes, etc.