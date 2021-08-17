HOUSTON, Texas -- Homes in Houston are selling at a dizzying pace, as CultureMap has previously reported. Hardly surprising, considering that in the past decade, every Texas metro area saw its home prices soar.
RELATED STORY: Houston's real estate market reaches record levels
To that end, a new report from the Texas Association of Realtors reviews home-selling activity across the state during the previous 10 years (2011 through 2020).
The Houston area notched a moderate increase, 68%, in the median home price from 2011 ($154,500) to 2020 ($260,000). By the numbers, some 58,223 homes were sold in Houston in 2011, with 99,339 sold in 2020 - a whopping 71% increase. The average price per square foot in 2011 was $83; in 2020, the price jumped to $133.
SEE RELATED STORY: Median home price in US hits record-breaking $350K, up 24% from $284K in May
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Increase in Houston home prices in past decade revealed in new report
HOUSING MARKET
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News