Increase in Houston home prices in past decade revealed in new report

HOUSTON, Texas -- Homes in Houston are selling at a dizzying pace, as CultureMap has previously reported. Hardly surprising, considering that in the past decade, every Texas metro area saw its home prices soar.To that end, a new report from the Texas Association of Realtors reviews home-selling activity across the state during the previous 10 years (2011 through 2020).The Houston area notched a moderate increase, 68%, in the median home price from 2011 ($154,500) to 2020 ($260,000). By the numbers, some 58,223 homes were sold in Houston in 2011, with 99,339 sold in 2020 - a whopping 71% increase. The average price per square foot in 2011 was $83; in 2020, the price jumped to $133.