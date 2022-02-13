house fire

Firefighter injured in house fire caused by an outdoor firepit in northeast Houston

Firefighter injured by debris after couple safely escaped burning home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department responded to a house fire flamed by strong winds Saturday night in northeast Houston.

Officials say a couple was inside the home watching TV with a firepit flaming outside at Camden Cove Lane near West Lake Houston Parkway. HFD says the fire started to extend into the home with the help of heavy wind around 9:30 p.m.

"Just be careful. Make sure your fire is extinguished when you leave it alone, or when you go to bed," said HFD District Chief Joseph Leggio. "I think in this case, they still had some embers burning in the outdoor fireplace, and it extended through the wind, pushing it toward the house."

One firefighter suffered a minor neck injury from debris that fell on his head and the couple suffered no injures, according to officials.
