Ponderosa Fire Department crews rescued a woman and her infant after their house went up in flames on Beaver Springs Dr. on Sunday.

Crews rescue mother and infant from N. Harris County home that caught fire, Ponderosa FD says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and her infant child were hospitalized after their home caught fire in north Harris County on Sunday.

Ponderosa Fire Department officials said crews found the woman and her child inside the home on Beaver Springs Drive after receiving a 911 call shortly after 7 p.m.

First responders were able to get them quickly to a hospital and contain the fire.

"This house is only about 4-5 blocks from our main station. Our arrival time was very, very quick, and there was already heavy fire through the roof," Chief Fred Windisch said.

Unfortunately, crews were not able to save the family dog.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.