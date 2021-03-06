gas leak

5 injured in possible natural gas explosion in Klein area, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are battling a massive gas fire near Klein in which at least five people have been injured, according to authorities.





Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office along with the Klein Fire Department are working to contain the fire, happening in the 18700 block of Gleannloch Lakes Boulevard.

Authorities say Cypress Creek EMS teams are on scene treating all the victims.

Gleannloch Lakes Boulevard and Spring Cypress are currently blocked off by emergency crews.

This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
