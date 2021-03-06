5 injured in possible natural gas explosion in Klein area, authorities say

HCFMO investigators are en route to a possible natural gas explosion and fire in the 1200 block of Pinsofork Dr., at the request of @Kleinfiredept. Initial reports are there are 5 people injuries. More information will be provided as soon as it’s available. #hounews pic.twitter.com/TJL3tsLwtE — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) March 6, 2021

Constable Deputies and the Klein Fire Department are working a gas fire in the 18700 block of Gleannloch Lakes



Cypress Creek EMS is on scene treating all the victims.

Gleannloch and Spring Cypress are currently blocked off by emergency crews.



Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/sg1j0weZ9c — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) March 6, 2021

