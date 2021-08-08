2 on the run after woman shot to death in hotel parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for two people responsible for the shooting death of a woman Saturday night outside a north Harris County hotel.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 16900 block of Rolling Creek Drive near FM 1960 and Romano Park Lane.

The victim left her room to meet someone in the hotel parking lot, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies. No one saw the person she was meeting with, but witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots before her body was found.

Detectives were reviewing surveillance video from the area to try and determine who was involved and which direction they fled.

There was no immediate word on the victim's identity.
